Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have always managed to give some major couple goals. The power couple of B-town keeps on treating their fans either with their pictures or the cute PDA on each other’s post.

Amidst this lockdown, the duo has been sharing pictures of each other or with each other. It seems like the couple has been enjoying this quality time together. Recently, Deepika has shared a cute Boomerang video of them. And this time is no different. In the video, Deepika can be seen showering her husband Ranveer with kisses as she squishes his face.

Holding tightly onto Ranveer’s face, Deepika can be seen adoring her husband. Alongside the video, she wrote, “World’s Most Squishable Face!! #cutie @ranveersingh (sic).”

View this post on Instagram World’s Most Squishable Face!!!🌈 #cutie @ranveersingh A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 24, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

There’s no denying that the two has been one of the most talked couples of Bollywood. As soon as the video was shared, DeepVeer fans started pouring love for the couple in the comment section.

Earlier also, the couple has kept entertaining their fans with social media banter. From Deepika cooking up a storm to Ranveer enjoying the food that the actress has been making, they are indeed keeping their fans hooked to social media.