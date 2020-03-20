Deepika Padukone has been sharing constant updates from her daily life and the coronavirus outbreak as it has forced everyone to stay home. Amidst COVID-19, the Chhapaak actress is trying to get productive while at home and after cleaning her cupboard and some self-pampering, the actress has finally shared a glimpse of what has been happening otherwise as far as life with husband Ranveer Singh is concerned. And well, it looks like it sure is a happy one.

The actress shared a video in which she can be seen cheering to chocolates with Ranveer Singh and advising people to stay indoors.

On the professional front, everything has come to a standstill after all given the safety measures and how the entire entertainment industry has decided to go into shutdown by stalling shoots until the end of this month.

Until then, all of us must stay home and stay safe as is being advised by the Government.