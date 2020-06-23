After unveiling the first look of Abhishek Bachchan from his web debut Breathe: Into the Shadows, the makers, on Tuesday dropped a new teaser which also shows Nithya Menen.

The latest teaser gives a sneak-peak into the panic-stricken state of parents Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen. The captivating video shows Nithya playing with her daughter ‘Siya’ for a while only to search for her the very next moment. Adding to the suspense is Abhishek Bachchan, who is seen blaming himself for that one unknown mistake he made that’ll haunt him forever.

What is the mistake that Abhishek Bachchan is talking about? Is he responsible for Siya going missing or is he talking about another mistake that we don’t know of? And the most pressing question that each one of us wants to us is where exactly is Siya? Will they be able to find her? What will happen when an ordinary family is faced with extraordinary circumstances that they could have never imagined. Safe to say, the teaser has managed to leave everybody baffled.

Sharing the same on his official Instagram handle, Abhishek wrote, “Sab kuch perfect tha. Phir ek din… sab badal gaya. Kya aap jaante hain hamari Siya kahan hai?- Abha & Avinash Sabharwal #BreatheIntoTheShadows.. Trailer Out, July 1 (sic).”

The all new psychological thriller will see celebrated film actress and singer, Nithya Menen in her digital debut alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Written and directed by Mayank Sharma, the much-awaited show is all set to release on 10th July 2020 only on Amazon Prime Video.

Created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Breathe: Into The Shadows, will also feature Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant.