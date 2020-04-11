Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, everyone is doing their bit to spread awareness and express their gratitude towards the essential service providers in their own way. Bollywood celebs are also in the same run and extend every possible support for the medical staff, police and other essential service providers. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote a heartfelt poem to salute the front line warriors. We all are aware of Ayushmann’s poetic talent. He has won many hearts slaying his poetic skills.

On Friday, he took to his official Instagram handle to share the video, reciting the poem.

Along with the video, he wrote, “This is for all the Frontline Warriors – fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus! Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you. Jai Hind! (sic).”

Through the poem, the actor talks about the plight of the people living in a building that has been sealed due to Covid-19. He adds that though people want to rewind the time and bring back normalcy, the current situation is the result of the “collective karma of humankind”.

He writes, “I salute him who cleans the roads, picks up garbage and delivers essential things to our home and then goes to his home. But we didn’t give him the respect. He fears he will transmit the novel coronavirus to his kids and that’s why doesn’t touch him.”

“The nation is run by the poor, he will run it further. He will provide us with all facilities. When everything is fine, give respect to them. No work is small and should be understood. Doctors, nurses, police and our security guards are the most important today. Mujh jaise Bollywood hero hai bas naam ke,” he adds.

Ayushmann Khurrana concluded his poem by urging people to stay at home because that is the least we can do to help the frontline workers.