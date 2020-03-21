People all around have been maintaining social distance and self-isolation in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. The deadly virus has taken everyone under its sway with the death toll reaching over 10,000 globally. Amidst all this, the entertainment industry has also been adversely affected owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The production process of all movies, TV shows, and web series has been suspended from 19th to 31st March.

Bollywood and TV celebs alike have been spending time at their homes with family members in the self-quarantine period. Bigg Boss fame Karanvir Bohra is also following the same.

Recently, he took to his official Instagram handle to share a video in which he and his wife Teejay have a chance meeting with their neighbour Ayushmann Khurrana. However, as we can see in the video, the three of them still resort to social distancing thereby following the precautionary measures to avoid getting infected.

Sharing the same, Karanvir wrote, “Being neighbours @bombaysunshine @ayushmannk & me still have2 maintain #socialdistancing #stayingpositive #stayinginside ..p.s #Ayush-K your poetry n recitals are awesome on Ur feed (sic).”

While Ayushmann and Teejay are seen greeting the camera with a ‘namaste,’ Karanvir, on the other hand, gives a ‘salaam’ in his own style.

In the midst of all this, Karanvir also praises the Bala actor for his poetry and recitals that he shares on social media. It’s really great to see our celebs creating awareness on social media through such posts and following the rules themselves too.

India has witnessed over 250 Coronavirus cases till now which has created a kind of panic wave all over the country. However, government bodies and other organizations have asked the masses to stay calm and adopt precautionary measures to fight the deadly virus.