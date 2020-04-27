Seeing the ongoing pandemic, everyone is making most of their time indoors as the government has called for a nationwide lockdown. Due to the shutdown, everything has come to standstill. Several celebs have come together to help the needy, not only in monetary terms but in every possible manner. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is also among them. He has also pledged to donate for the needy during these tough times.

Recently, Big B shared a thought-provoking post on his official Twitter account. He shared a video post in which he can be seen urging people to be more compassionate towards others amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the video, one can see the clips of a newborn baby, from the time of birth to the growing up days. The voice-over says that the baby needed the doctors, nurses who held it in their arms. While growing up, teachers help the young ones to write the first alphabets and the food, that is consumed, is made by the cook.

Further, the kids were in the safe hands of the driver who drove the school bus and were safely transported to school. The video urges everyone to be more helpful to others and not shun them away.

As the country, along with the rest of the world, is fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, Big B stresses on the importance of washing hands and maintaining social distancing amid the COVID-19 scare.

T 3513 – A small step towards #Humanity pic.twitter.com/dHu6ZE7aMd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 26, 2020

Bachchan also urges people to be more human by being more inclusive, compassionate and benevolent. The actor states in the video that people should not shame others, and that this is a time, we need to be more supportive towards others.

This is not the first time that the actor has urged people to support others. Earlier too, the veteran actor has come forward to inspire others to help in these tough times of Coronavirus pandemic.