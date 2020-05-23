Amidst the lockdown, Shoojit Sircar is all set to bring up a quirky tale starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The makers on Friday finally unveiled the trailer of Gulabo Sitabo.

In the trailer, one can see two slimy scheming foxes are caught in a game of one upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.

‘Mirza’ portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, a 78-year-old landlord, who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession – an old depleted mansion in the heart of Lucknow.

But this garden of roses comes with its own cluster of ‘pricky thorns’ – tenants. Amongst them most prominently, ‘Baankey’ (Ayushmann Khuranna) a shrewd, sly and squatted tenant, who matches Mirza bit for bit in their ceaseless bantering.

Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky slice-of-life dramedy where Mirza and Baankey, much like Tom and Jerry are unique and unmatched, friend and foe, naughty and smart, little and large – all things required to produce chaos.

A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Gulabo Sitabo will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.