A day after Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, the trailer of his upcoming flick Sadak 2 has been dropped by the makers. The film which also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. Sadak 2 is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 film, also starring Sanjay. It is extensively shot in Mysore and Ooty.

Going by the trailer, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the driver’s seat as a taxi driver. The trailer starts with Dutt’s character who has completely lost the reason to live after the death of his beloved, Pooja Bhatt. But then, Arya (Alia Bhatt) comes into his life as a breath of fresh air. She books a taxi to Mount Kailash From Dutt’s agency and his life changes. The duo was joined by Aditya Roy Kapur, who plays Arya’s boyfriend, in their journey. A self-styled godman, played by Makarand Deshpande, is out to kill Arya.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Alia wrote, “#Sadak2 Trailer Out Now.. Three Streams, Three Stories. One Journey. Watch #Sadak2Trailer Out Now (sic).”

The film marks Mahesh’s return to direction after 21 years. The first film starred Sanjay and Pooja as leads and was also directed by Mahesh.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the makers shared a poster of the film. In the poster, one can see Alia, along with her co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, walking on a highway, facing a mountain. With a backpack on, Aditya can be seen carrying a guitar on his back.

Sadak 2 is the latest title to join the ever-growing list of films opting for a digital release during the pandemic. The film is slated to release on August 28, 2020.