Ajay Devgn, who essays the role of Tanaji Malusare – Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji’s general – in the upcoming period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, shared the second trailer of the film.

On Monday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the second trailer of the film. Alongside the trailer, he wrote, “4th Feb 1670: The battle that brought the entire nation to a standstill. Witness the moment history was created. Presenting the official #TanhajiTrailer2: link in bi #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior (sic),” referring to the Battle Of Sinhagad, when Rajput fort-keeper Uday Bhan (played by Saif Ali Khan in the film) attacked the hill fort of Kondhana during Chhatrapati Shivaji’s rule.

The second trailer of Tanhaji shows the alive pages of Maratha history from before the Battle Of Sinhagad was fought. The trailer has powerful glimpses of Tanaji Malusare preparing for battle while Uday Bhan devises complex battle plans to take down Tanaji’s army. Actor Sharad Kelkar, who has been cast as Chatrapati Shivaji, also feature in glimpses but the trailer primarily focuses on Tanaji’s bravery in the battlefield. The most poignant scene in the trailer is perhaps when Tanaji loses his right arm but continues to defend the Bhagwa (Maratha flag).

Kajol features as Tanaji’s wife Savitribai Malusare, who finds herself caught between being a loving mother and the feisty wife of a warrior. Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020, where it will see a box office clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Rajinikanth’s Darbar.

Watch the second trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior here: