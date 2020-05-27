Ajay Devgn, who has been in home quarantine since the lockdown came into effect, felt emotional on the first death anniversary of his father Veeru Devgn. Stunt director by profession, late Veeru Devgn died on May 27th, 2019.

It’s been a year now. The actor, remembering his father, shared a montage of his and his father’s black and white pictures on his official Instagram handle. Alongside the clip, he also penned a heartfelt note for him. He wrote, “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring (sic).”

Veeru Devgan is known for his work in over 80 Hindi films, from Shahenshah to Khoon Bhari Maang. In 1999, Devgan even directed a film, Hindustan Ki Kasam. Veeru Devgan is survived by wife Veena Devgn, two sons – Ajay and Anil Devgn and two daughters – Kavita and Neelam Devgn.

In earlier interviews, Ajay Devgn had called Veeru the “true Singham”. “The Singham in my life can only be my father. Because he is a man who came to Bombay at that point in time with `4 in his pocket, wanting to become something, struggled, washed and lived in taxis so he could live here, did not eat food for eight days at times, worked so hard, became a street fighter from there till Mr Ravi Khanna saw him one day asking him whether he would become a fight director. From there, his growth from nowhere to become India’s topmost action director is remarkable,” he had said.

He added, “I have seen him getting so much respect that some of the biggest actors would touch his feet, wanting to work with him. By the time I was born, he had enough money. As a kid and being an action director’s son, I still had the same lifestyle I have today, including owning a Mercedes. He has 50 stitches in his head and has broken every bone in his body. So no one else can be my Singham.”

Meanwhile, Ajay recently shared the coronavirus anthem Thehar Ja urging people to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic and keep their loved ones safe. He has also been doing his bit to help lockdown affected people amidst these tough times.