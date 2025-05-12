Virat Kohli exits test arena, Anushka Sharma pens emotional note

In a moment that’s stirred both cricket fans and Bollywood buffs alike, Anushka Sharma has penned an emotional note as husband and cricket legend Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket — putting an end to an era that saw fierce dedication, iconic innings, and quiet resilience.

Anushka’s tribute wasn’t just a partner’s message; it read like a curtain call for a man who gave his all to the whites.

“They’ll talk about the records and milestones,” she wrote on Instagram, “but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game.”

Her words, raw and deeply personal, peeled back the layers of the public figure and revealed the man behind the game — one who carried not just the weight of a nation’s expectations, but the silent struggles that came with it.

“Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites,” she said, “but you’ve always followed your heart.”

Virat, known for wearing his heart on his sleeve on the field, responded with a string of heart emojis on Anushka Sharma’s post — understated, but telling.

The buzz had already reached fever pitch when Rohit Sharma stepped away from the Test captaincy earlier this week.

Soon after, whispers grew louder that Kohli too had informed the BCCI of his intention to hang up his boots in the red-ball format.

While the board reportedly tried to convince him to rethink, it seems Kohli had already made peace with the decision.

It hasn’t been the smoothest run for the former Indian captain in recent times. His last century came in Perth in November 2024 — a gritty, unbeaten 100. Before that, fans had waited since July 2023 to see a triple-digit score from him in Tests. His form had dipped, averaging 32.56 over the last two years — a significant fall from the once-soaring 55.10.

Still, Kohli’s experience and aura were considered valuable, especially with India’s upcoming tour of England looming large.

With Shubman Gill tipped to take over the red-ball reins, the team is preparing for a new chapter — one that will no longer feature the iconic No. 18 in white flannels.