After much anticipation, Vidya Balan’s much-awaited film Shakuntala Devi has finally released on Amazon Prime Video. The biographical drama film stars Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, the mathematician and the world-class who astounded the world with her arithmetic abilities to calculate complex math equations in a matter of seconds.

There’s no denying that everyone who watched the film is in love with it. Recently, actress Tapsee Pannu was one of the few to be a part of this special screening and she absolutely loved the film and Vidya Balan’s marvelous acting in it.

Not only celebs but netizens were all praises for the film. Taking it to Twitter, users have given several reactions to the film.

One user wrote, “#ShakuntalaDevi is a #VidyaBalan show. She carries a decently made film on her brave shoulders and makes it a good experience. She has lived every frame of the film. Supporting cast is nice. Screenplay is decent, music is okay. It’s a good ‘One Time Watch’ film (sic).”

Another wrote, “The celebration of an Imperfectly perfect women in an extra joyous film. If u can take a chance forget it’s a biopic and want to see @vidya_balan.. nailing another show , ur digital screens r waiting fr u. She did great wid every aspect of it. Perfect reel fr u.. #ShakuntalaDevi (sic).”

Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra, the biographical drama also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.