After confirming Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi is heading for a direct digital release on Amazon Prime Video, the makers, on Thursday, shared the revised release date of the film. For the announcement, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share the date. She posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen teasing her fans with a math problem.

Helmed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the biographical drama stars National Award winning actress Vidya Balan in the lead, essaying the role of the globally renowned Indian mathematics genius, who was popularly known as the ‘human computer’. Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

Shankuntala’s genius was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem meant for 18-year-old students. Though she never received any formal education, her talent for numbers also earned her a place in the 1982 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records, says an IANS report.

The film will start streaming from July 31st, 2020. Due to the pandemic, theatres all across the globe have been shut and therefore the makers of the film have decided for a digital release.