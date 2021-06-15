Actress Vidya Balan, who is gearing up for the release of her new film “Sherni”, says she wants to do work that is an extension of her belief.

“Honestly, it’s not like I plan to do it but I always wanted to do work that meant something to me, I want to do work that is an extension of my beliefs, work that would excite me and fulfil me. Therefore, I went ahead and made the choices that I made,” Vidya said.

She added: “I was at the right place at the right time and not only did it work for me but it began to change something for Hindi cinema, but I cannot take the credit for any of that. But yes, it’s been an exciting and fulfilling journey so far and I hope it only gets better from here.”

Vidya will be essaying the role of an upright forest officer on the lookout for a man-eating tigress.

Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi essay pivotal roles in “Sherni”, directed by the award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar.