The entire planet is suffering from the novel Coronavirus disease. Seeing the crisis, PM Modi has called for a 21-day lockdown. However, essential service providers have to step out of homes to perform their duties. From doctors and policemen to media professionals and bank officials, everyone is risking their lives despite the deadly virus.

The list also includes sanitation workers who are continuing to do their job. And the least we can do for them is to show gratitude in the current scenario. Bollywood celebs are showing us every now and then as they are doing their bit to help and thank these people. Actress Vidya Balan is also among them.

Vidya took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which she can be seen thanking a female sanitation worker, as the latter collects garbage from the road. The Mission Mangal actress, who is recording the clip from her balcony, is heard shouting, “Madam, thank you. God bless you,” as the woman looks up.

“Thank you, God bless you and your family humesha (sic),” the text on Vidya’s Insta story reads.

View this post on Instagram Vidya being Vidya…!🥰🥰👌👍 #bollywood A post shared by Vidya Balan Fan (@vidyabalanfan) on Apr 2, 2020 at 10:04pm PDT

After Vidya posted the clip, the video has now gone viral on social media.

In another video, Vidya Balan also urged her followers to divide household chores among family members so that the burden does not fall on one single person. This clip has also been shared by her fan clubs.

Recently, it was reported that a 54-year-old sanitation worker from Worli, Mumbai who worked in Dharavi, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. This is an example of how these corona warriors risk their lives to better ours. As of now, India has recorded over 2,900 cases with 68 fatalities.