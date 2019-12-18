Eminent actor Shriram Lagoo died of age-related issues at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday. The actor was best known for his performances in Hindi as well as Marathi cinema and theatres. Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media to mourn the demise of the actor.

Remembering Dr Lagoo, Rishi Kapoor tweeted: “R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab (sic).”

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal wrote: “Truly a GREAT theatre actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo Saab is no more. AUM Shanti (sic).”

Truly a GREAT theatre actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo Saab is no more . AUM Shanti . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 17, 2019

Urmila Matondkar also expressed her memories of the great actor with a tweet in Marathi which translates to “You shaped me as an actor. You saw the talent in a girl from a middle-class family and introduced me to the silver screen. I’ll never be able to pay back what you have done for me. Will Miss you #ShreeramLagoo (sic).”

Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted, “Saddened to hear demise of veteran actor Dr. #ShriramLagoo sir. He was great socialist and versatile actor, his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. #OmShanti (sic).”

Saddened to hear demise of veteran actor Dr. #ShriramLagoo sir. He was great socialist and versatile actor, his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pqZovSz0lT — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 17, 2019

Dr Lagoo is best known for his roles in Bollywood movies like Ek Din Achanak, Laawaris, Gharonda and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar apart from Marathi plays like Natsamrat and Himalayachi Saoli.

He is survived by wife Deepa Lagoo, a son and a daughter.