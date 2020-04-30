Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was not keeping well and has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai passed away on Thursday. The actor was battling a long battle with cancer. He was 67.

Confirming the news on his Twitter handle, megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed (sic).”

T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had then traveled to New York for treatment. He returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an “infection”.

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

Kapoor, who has been quite active on social media, hasn’t posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2.

Son of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor ad Krishna Kapoor, Rishi made his first film appearance at the tender age of 3 years in Shree420. His debut role was in Raj Kapoor directorial Mera Naam Joker. He then became a heartthrob with RK Films’ Bobby.

According to a statement issued by the family, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

Rishi Kapoor was a popular actor through the 1970s to the 1990s when he worked in movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Karz and Chandni among more. In his later years, he was known for his character roles in movies like Hum Tum, Agneepath and Kapoor & Sons among more. He was last seen in The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi.

The actor had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film “The Intern”, also featuring Deepika Padukone.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. Bollywood will always regret his loss.