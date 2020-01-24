The two big-budget films namely Panga starring Kangana Ranaut and Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D hit the screens today. This is actually the second big clash of 2020 after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak. The first-day box office occupancy report of Panga and Street Dancer 3D is out.

While Street Dancer 3D has had a fair start at around 20%, Panga’s day 1 collections are 5-10% which is even lower than Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak as per Box office India. According to Box Office India, Kangana’s film Panga opened to just poor collections of about 5-10% and is lower than the previous big release, Chhapaak. As per the report, the Kangana’s film’s clash with Street Dancer 3D and the previous release Tanhaji still running strong in theatres has affected the day 1 collections.

On the other hand, Varun’s Street Dancer 3D’s day 1 collections are 20% which is slightly better than Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s opening day collections. The report stated that Street Dancer 3D’s first day collections are better than Tanhaji in areas like Delhi / UP, East Punjab and Bihar.