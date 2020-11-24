Actor Varun Sharma has been busy in Mumbai over the past years and he says he misses the winters of Punjab, sharing that he loves spending time in the state during the season.

Varun posted a picture on Instagram standing in the fields.

“Major Punjab Winter Missing happening! Matlab sardiyaan yaaaaarrrr uff Love it and how.. For all the People From up north reading this Please have a Chai from my side!! Chalo bye!!” the actor captioned the image.

The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”, also starring Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is said to be based on William Shakespeare’s play, “The Comedy Of Errors”.

Varun is also a part of “Roohi Afzana”, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao.