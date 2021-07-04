Actor Varun Sharma finds the title of his upcoming web series, “Chutzpah”, quite catchy.

“The word ‘Chutzpah’ in itself is catchy, and in this age of internet, where the youth is connected digitally, making a series on all the madness about it will get the youth to eagerly binge-watch,” said Varun.

“Chutzpah” stars Varun with Manjot Singh, along with Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, Gautam Mehra and Kshitij Chauhan. The series is created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who directed Varun and Manjot earlier in the “Fukrey” films. Lamba has written the script of “Chutzpah” with Amit Babbar, while Simarpreet Singh directs the show.

Varun said: “Mrighdeep sir is my lucky mascot and he has had a huge influence on me. He has always been a huge support whenever I have tried to explore a new genre. It felt like a homecoming of sorts.”

Lamba said: “The humongous success of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise made Varun and Manjot a household name. I am glad to have worked again with both the immensely talented actors in ‘Chutzpah’, which is a cracker of script that will take the viewers on a roller coaster ride.”

“Chutzpah” will premiere on SonyLIV on July 23.