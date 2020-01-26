Just after a day of the release, Street Dancer 3D and Panga became a target of the privacy website Tamilrockers. As per the name, Tamilrockers was earlier limited to only Tamil films but has since gradually expanded its reach to Bollywood movies, TV shows, web series and Hollywood films.

Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga was released on January 24. While Street Dancer 3D performed well on the first day of its release and minted Rs 10.26 crore on Friday, Panga, on the other hand, earned just Rs 2.7 crore.

Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Nora Fatehi also plays a pivotal role in the film. It is directed by Remo D’souza.

Panga stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha in lead roles.

Despite efforts to curb piracy, the films have fallen victim to the piracy website. Piracy has become a market trend that allows the users to download and watch anywhere instead of cinema halls, which not only affects the box office collection but the film business as well.

Not just the latest films, previous big releases like Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Darbar were also leaked by TamilRockers.