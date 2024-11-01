Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal bring glamor to Diwali festivities

As Diwali lights up the nation with joy and celebration, Bollywood stars are taking part with enthusiasm, bringing their signature style to the festivities. Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were spotted at a Diwali puja on Thursday, turning heads with their traditional outfits and warm smiles.

Dhawan, known for his role in ‘Bhediya’, donned a crisp white kurta that complemented his relaxed, festive look as he stepped out of his car.

Beside Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal radiated elegance in a pink kurta sharara, with both flashing smiles for the cameras waiting outside.

The celebrations didn’t stop there. Earlier that day, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, two of Bollywood’s most beloved actors, marked the holiday with a family visit. The couple was seen heading to Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor’s home, creating a picture-perfect Diwali moment.

Ranbir, who was driving, coordinated in beige with his daughter Raha, while Alia sat beside him in a radiant yellow suit paired with a pink dupatta, a traditional yet striking ensemble. Alia held Raha in her arms.

Parineeti Chopra, too, embraced the Diwali spirit, sharing glimpses of her celebrations on Instagram. Her series of festive pictures gave fans a peek into her joyful day, featuring traditional decorations and festive attire. Chopra’s posts, filled with warmth and festive charm, added a personal touch to the digital Diwali festivities.

Diwali, widely celebrated as the Festival of Lights, represents the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Across India, families and friends come together to decorate their homes with lamps, diyas, and rangoli, exchanging sweets and well-wishes, and sharing in moments of togetherness.

Varun Dhawan, who started his journey in Bollywood as an assistant director on ‘My Name Is Khan’ (2010), rose to stardom with ‘Student of the Year’ (2012) and a series of successful films, including ‘Main Tera Hero’ (2014) and ‘Badlapur’ (2015). With his versatility in roles ranging from romantic comedies to intense dramas, he remains a beloved figure in Indian cinema, recently seen in hits like ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Bhediya’ (2022).