With the Valentine’s Day around the corner, B-town seems to have started prepping up for it. Love is already in the air as the nation is celebrating Rose Day on February 7. It seems like one of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, is also enjoying the atmosphere as the couple jetted off to some exotic location to enjoy a vacation together.

On Friday, Chhapaak actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of their passports. Alongside, the actress wrote, “His & Hers. #vacation (sic).”

View this post on Instagram His & Hers…💞 #vacation A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 6, 2020 at 1:27pm PST

The frame showcases two passports that belong to them. Their destination is still unknown, but it is likely that the couple will soon update their fans about the same.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, 2018, while a Sindhi wedding was organised the next day, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 20, 2018 at 3:32am PST

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 34-year-old actor who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak will next be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in his upcoming sports-drama 83.

She will be essaying the role of Romi Bhatia wife of cricket stalwart Kapil Dev.

The movie will be released on April 10, 2020.