Superstar Akshay Kumar and his ‘one-love’ Twinkle Khanna are known to share unabashed opinions on different matters. Be it politics, film or the onion price hike, the power couple often state their mind on social media.

On Thursday, Twinkle took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of onion earrings. Her husband Akshay Kumar, who was recently on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, brought a pair of onion earrings that were offered to Kareena on the show.

Akshay was sure that though Kareena wasn’t too impressed with them, Twinkle would love the satire.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote, “My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward (sic).”

The rising price of onions has become at the centre of debate for a few days.

On the work front, Akshay is currently busy with promotions of his next film Good Newwz. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

The film talks about IVF treatment. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is slated to hit screens on December 27.