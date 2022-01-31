TV show ‘Dosti Anokhi’ ropes in veteran actor Rajendra Gupta

‘Dosti Anokhi’ is an upcoming television series starring veteran actor Rajendra Gupta.

Amidst the beautiful Ghats of Banaras, the show goes on an endearing journey of an elderly man, Jaganath Mishra, who finds his life’s purpose through a young stranger, Purvi.

Talking about his character, Rajendra said: “Returning to TV after a brief time is really exciting especially with a show like ‘Jagannath aur Purvi ki Dosti Anokhi’. Television holds a special place in my heart as I started my career with it and I am what I am today because of it.

“The content of television has advanced over the years with more thought provoking and engaging stories coming to life; I am glad to be part of this phase. Dosti Anohki is a very warm exceptional story that brings to light a beautiful and unique friendship of an old man and a young girl Purvi; and how they both learn different things about life from each other.”

The actor said that the show will make “your heart melt and make you laugh at the same time”.

‘Dosti Anokhi’ will air on Sony Entertainment Television on February 7.