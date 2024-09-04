Tujhe Meri Kasam: Riteish & Genelia’s classic returns to theaters on Sept 13

In a delightful treat for Bollywood fans, the beloved romantic film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ is making a grand return to theaters on September 13, 2024. This movie, starring Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, not only marked their debut in the industry but also became the foundation for their real-life love story, a tale cherished by many.

Originally released in January 2003, ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ quickly won hearts and enjoyed a successful run in cinemas, staying on screens for over 100 days. Now, more than two decades later, the film is set to enchant a new generation of viewers while giving longtime fans a chance to relive the magic on the big screen. True Entertainment is bringing this classic back to theaters across India, creating buzz and excitement among fans eager to revisit the love story that started it all for the Deshmukhs.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Riteish Deshmukh, reflecting on the re-release, shared his joy, saying, “I’m overjoyed that ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ is coming back to theaters. This film was not just my debut but also the start of something beautiful in my life. It’s amazing to revisit those early days and share this special moment with our fans once again. See you on the 13th September!”

Genelia Deshmukh, equally thrilled, added, “I’m thrilled that ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ is returning to theaters! This film holds a very special place in my heart as it marked the beginning of my journey in the film industry and with Riteish. I’m so excited for fans to experience the magic of this love story all over again.”

In an era where digital releases dominate, the re-release of ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ offers a rare opportunity to enjoy a classic film in its original format. Since the movie isn’t available on any streaming platforms, its return to theaters promises a unique and nostalgic experience that can’t be found elsewhere.

Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and produced by the late Shri Ramoji Rao, ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ stands out not just for its timeless romance but also as a film that remained untouched by piracy, a testament to its strong distribution. This re-release is more than just a cinematic event; it’s a celebration of love, nostalgia, and the enduring appeal of a story that transcends time. Don’t miss the chance to see it on the big screen starting September 13!