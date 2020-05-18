Ayushmann Khurrana is among those top-notch celebs who have managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry. Every now and then, he comes up with something new for his fans. Even in this lockdown, Ayushmann has something for everyone in his kitty. Apart from an acclaimed actor, Ayushmann is a good singer, musician and writer. He has been giving his fans a glimpse of everything on his social media handle.

Now, he shared a picture of his son Virajveer on his Instagram stories and claimed the kid is much like him. The eight-year-old is seen strumming the guitar while sitting in a corner of the house.

Ayushmann shared the photo with the caption, “Apni dhun mein rahta hai. Tu bhi mere jaisa hai (sic).” The picture has Virajveer sitting on the other side of a window, lost in music. Meanwhile, Tahira also shared his pictures on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram “Time you enjoy wasting, was not wasted.” -John Lennon A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on May 17, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

Ayushmann and writer wife Tahira Kashyap are doting parents to Virajveer and six-year-old daughter Varushka. A few days ago, Ayushmann shared a family picture in which everyone is busy with decorations from recycling paper for Varushka’s birthday.

Besides, Ayushmann has been sharing poems written by him during lockdown. Last month, he had shared a video of him playing the song, “Mere liye tum kafi ho” on the guitar which was liked by his fans.