Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a horrific car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. The accident took place when the actress was travelling with her husband and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar to Khandala from Mumbai. Her car and a truck collided on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

While the actress is recovering from the accident, ANI reported that the truck driver who was involved in the accident has filed an FIR against the actress’s driver Amlesh Kamat. The latest development reveals that the FIR accuses the driver of rash driving, which resulted in the accident.

“An FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, driver of Shabana Azmi in Khalapur on a complaint filed by truck driver. The FIR reads, ‘due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident,” ANI reported.

Shabana was travelling with her husband Javed Akhtar by her side. Soon after the car accident, the injured actress was brought out of the car and admitted to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and eventually shifted to Kokilaben Hospital. The actress suffered a head injury and sustained minor injuries to her backbone. Javed escaped with a minor injury.

As soon as Shabana was brought to Kokilaben, several Bollywood stars made their way to meet her. Javed Akhtar’s children Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar were spotted making their way to the hospital. The Toofan actor was seen accompanied by his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Shabana’s niece Tabu was also seen rushing to the hospital to meet the veteran star. Anil Kapoor was also seen at the hospital.