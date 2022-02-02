The trailer for Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will be launched on February 4

After announcing ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ the makers have now pumped up the excitement by revealing the film will premiere its trailer on February 4.

Bhatt earlier today shared a new poster for her upcoming magnum opus directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The new poster features Bhatt exuding major boss lady vibes and revealing that the movie’s trailer will be released on February 4, 2022, Friday.

Currently, the makers are giving updates to their fans, announcing that for the first time the trailer launch for the film will be simultaneously held by the major multiplexes on 4 February–PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival and Miraj. ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ trailer will be shown at these multiplex chains pan-India.

The upcoming movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Ajay Devgn.

The period drama is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book, ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai,’ which stars Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Along with Vijay Raaz and Indira Tiwari, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Seema Pahwa. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and Bhansali produced the film.

The much-anticipated world premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi will take place at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 25, 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)