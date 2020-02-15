Tiger Shroff is on an all-time high with his upcoming movie Baaghi 3’s trailer receiving all the praises from the audience. The makers of Baaghi 3 dropped a BTS video on the making of the high-octane action-packed trailer.

Sharing the same on his official Instagram handle, Tiger opened up about his feelings on the trailer and how he felt shooting for the movie. The actor wrote, “Making of Baaghi 3 Trailer.. I dont think ive ever been as scared doing action as i have been during baaghi 3. everyday i used to wake up anxious for the challenges the day ahead had to offer and every night i used to be carried to my room by my amazing team. I dont think we could have conceived our honest effort and vision if it wasnt for ahmed sir and his team, and sajid sirs full support and backing. Thank you for sharing your warmth and appreciation for our trailer. It def soothes all the cuts and scrapes we got. Love always (sic).”

From the first poster to the song “Dus Bahane 2.0“, that recently released, every glimpse of Tiger makes the fans swoon over the star where his next is much awaited and is already hailed as a hit.

Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will release on 6th of March this year.