Tiger Shroff drops special motion poster from ‘Ganapath’

Movie star Tiger Shroff has now shared a motion poster from his new movie named ‘Ganapath’, revealing the release date of the movie.

Shroff posted on his Instagram to share the motion poster. As he captioned: “Taiyyar Rehnaa !!! God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rdDecember #1YearToGanapath”.

The motion poster is featuring Tiger Shroff doing acrobatics. His sister, Krishna has commented: “There’s nobody doing it like you… No f****** body.”

‘Ganapath’ is a thriller that is being directed by Vikas Bahls (Director of Queen, 2014) and it is also starring Kriti Sanon and boasts of amazing action scenes. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani, which has almost finished its shooting in London.

(With inputs from IANS)