Tiger 3’s Delhi schedule has been postponed due to Omicron scare

In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases reported across the country, ‘Tiger 3’ producers have postponed the film’s Delhi shoot.

“The time is not conducive to plan big outdoor schedules. Omicron threat is real and it is only wise that the makers are choosing to be cautious at this sensitive time. The intense 15-day schedule, which was expected to begin on January 12th, stands postponed as of now, given the surge of coronavirus cases across India, including New Delhi. This schedule will now be planned and executed at a later stage,” a source close to the Yash Raj Films’ project informed. Emraan Hashmi also stars in ‘Tiger 3’, which Maneesh Sharma is directing.

Most of last year’s filming took place in Russia, Turkey, and Austria.

(With inputs from ANI)