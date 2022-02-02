‘Tiger 3’ filming to resume as Omicron wave subsides for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

The shooting of Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’ is set to resume soon.

The upcoming film, Sultan, is set to begin filming in Mumbai on Saturday. Sources said Salman and Katrina Kaif will wrap up the last big outdoor schedule of the film from February 14 onwards in New Delhi.

The lead stars “will most probably be travelling to Delhi on the morning of February 12 or 13,” the source further informed. The source added, “There they will be filming for around 10-12 days.”

Since the Omicron wave seems to be subsiding across the country, we have been able to have this outdoor schedule. The makers will continue to follow strict protocols, however.

Due to the surge of COVID cases across India, including the national capital, the Delhi schedule was originally set to kick off on January 12.

In addition to Turkey and Russia, Austria and Russia played major roles in the action thriller. Emraan Hashmi also stars in the Maneesh Sharma-directed film.

Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger will be played by Salman, while Katrina will play the female lead, Zoya.

It was directed by Kabir Khan and released in 2012 as the first film of the franchise. A massive success at the box office, the film received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Ali Abbas Zafar directed the second movie, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, which came out in 2017. Both installations of the franchise have featured Salman and Katrina.

(With inputs from ANI)