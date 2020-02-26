After creating much buzz among the audiences with the trailer, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad is all set to hit the theatres on Friday. Recently, a special screening of the film was organised by the makers, which saw a heavy footfall of industry experts and Bollywood celebs.

Seeing the same, everyone has praises for Taapsee. Many celebrities have wished the actress on the upcoming release of the film.

Actor Aamir Khan who is currently busy in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has also joined these celebrities in wishing all the best to the Thappad team.

He shared the film’s trailer on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Dear Mrunmayee, wishing you all the very best for the release of your 1st writing assignment, Thappad. All the very best Mrunmayee, Anubhav, Taapsee, and the entire team! Cheers (sic).”

Mrunmayee Lagoo is the daughter of actress Reema Lagoo. She has written Thappad with Anubhav Sinha. She has worked with Aamir Khan in films like Talaash (2012), Dangal (2016) and 3 Idiots (2009).

Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on February 28th 2020 and the entire nation is waiting for the film.

With a legacy of films like Mulk and Article 15, Thappad brings yet another subject to the public purview where the dialogue, “Thappad. Bas itni si baat?” makes the most profound impact.

Thappad is a story of Amrita whose seemingly perfect life and relationship is shattered with a slap. But is one slap enough to question what a relationship stands for? Should a slap shake up her trust or is a Thappad ‘Bas Itni Si Baat’?