Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s highly-anticipated action film Baaghi 3 finally released on Friday. Despite being a non-holiday release, multiplex owners expected it to have a massive opening at the box-office by looking at the tremendous number of advance bookings. This is the widest Baaghi franchise release ever, biggest for Tiger Shroff and widest Holi release ever, as well. Testimony to this is that already more than 4000 screens have been estimated to be showing the film on Friday.

Amidst all this, it has been reported that Baaghi 3 has fallen prey to the piracy website Tamilrockers. It seems that some of the audience couldn’t wait for everyone to watch the movie in theatres.

Notorious for leaking films on the internet, including films like Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, ‘Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the site has now leaked the highly-anticipated action flick. According to reports doing the rounds, the site has put the full movie up for download. This news comes in ahead of the film’s release on Friday, 6 March.

It remains to be seen if the leak will affect the box office remuneration of the film that was made on a budget of an estimated Rs 70 crore. Going by the rave reviews, there is no denying that the film will make a splash at the box office, however, reports claim that the leak could likely dent its earnings.

The film, that is the third part of the hit Baaghi franchise, will see Tiger return to the big screen in his fabulous fighting form and will also, see him reunite with Shraddha Kapoor. The plot of the film revolves around a fiercely protective Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) who goes up against a dreaded terrorist group in Syria to save his brother Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh) from their clutches.