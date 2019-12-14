Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 hit the big screen on December 13. The bold actress is back as Inspector Shivani Roy and has been receiving a lot of praise for her performance. Netizens are calling the movie “impactful, amazing and powerful”. But the film has found its way to the piracy websites and is available for ‘free download’.

It seems that some of the audience couldn’t wait for everyone to watch the movie in theatres and hence have leaked it online. Some piracy websites including TamilRockers have leaked the film within a few hours of its release and is available online. Mardaani 2 full movie has been leaked in HD print on TamilRockers.

With an ensemble cast, the film has been shot against a respectable budget. But now, as the film has fallen prey to piracy, its box office collections are likely to take a beating. This is not happening for the first time. Tamilrockers regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series, often putting up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. Even the blocked URLs can be accessed through proxy servers.

Mardaani 2 is helmed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film follows Shivani who goes up against a 21-year-old villain played by Vishal Jethwa. It is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani.

