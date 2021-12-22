Surveen Chawla calls R. Madhavan a ‘dream co-star’

Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla, who was seen in a web show ‘Decoupled’, has called R. Madhavan “a dream co-star to work with” and that “it has been a pleasure” for her to work with him on the show.

Showing the reason behind their on-screen chemistry and repartees, Surveen stated, “I remember when we were doing the test shoot and the first scene of the show, it felt like Maddy (R. Madhavan) and I had known each other since forever. The moment I spoke to him on the first video call we had, I found him to be really chill and easy-breezy.”

Discussing how Madhavan approached a scene comprehensively, she stated: “One very important thing about him that I noticed very early on during our interactions was that as an actor he is not thinking about just himself, or just his character, he’s very giving and generous.. He’s thinking about the show.”

“So that process and that kind of camaraderie for a show like this where you’re playing partners, I think just worked beautifully. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to play Arya,” she concluded

The show that was created and written by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta, ‘Decoupled’ follows the journey of an Indian couple as they decide to separate from each other. The series is available on Netflix.

(With inputs from ANI)