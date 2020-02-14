After sharing the first glimpse of the film Suraj pe Mangal Bhari, the makers on Friday shared the first look Fatima Sana Shaikh’s character from the film. The picture was shared on Valentine’s Day with a special message on love.

Sharing it on her official Instagram handle, Fatima wrote: “Ye Marathi mulgi padegi sab pe bhari! #FirstLook from #SurajPeMangalBhari! Happy #ValentinesDay, you all! Let there be only love! #AbhishekSharma @bajpayee.manoj @diljitdosanjh @zeestudiosofficial (sic).”

Looking pretty in a red sari, with matching red bangles, the look implies her character could be a newly married lady. Her soft smile lights up the image.

Her co-star in the film, Manoj Bajpayee too shared a picture as an Instagram story. He posted a photo of himself along with Fatima and Supriya Pilgaonkar. “In the train with the women of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari,” he captioned the photo in which the female actors are dressed up in Maharashtrian saris.

On why he chose Fatima for this character, director Abhishek Sharma had told IANS: “Her character has a dual personality for which we needed an actor who could play vulnerable, mysterious and assertive with equal ease.”

“Fatima is an excellent talent who has the quality to get into all these emotions at will. She is extremely punctual, very involved and dedicated to her work. Her infectious enthusiasm keeps us all energised on the set.”

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, a family comedy set in the 90s Mumbai, also stars Diljit Dosanjh. The film, produced by Zee Studios, is slated to release in the second half of the year. The film is the first in-house production for Zee.