After dropping amazing character posters of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva, the makers have released another character poster featuring the dance diva, Nora Fatehi.

On Monday, actor Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle to share a new poster featuring Nora Fatehi. In the poster, Nora can be seen donning a red bralette top with black shorts and half cuts pants with her locks open. The actress completes her look with black heels and earrings. The Dilbar actress looks stunning in this new avatar.

Sharing the poster, Varun wrote, “Hai garmi @norafatehi Trailer out 18 th dec.” with a fire emoji.

View this post on Instagram Hai garmi 🔥 @norafatehi Trailer out 18 th dec A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:55pm PST

While, Varun, Shraddha and Prabhudheva’s look has already left fans excited, Nora’s look will definitely increase the excitement. Street Dancer 3D’s trailer will release on December 18, 2019. The movie also stars Dharmesh, Aparshakti Khurana and others.

Earlier Varun shared a BTS picture from the sets of Street Dancer 3D along with Nora.

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’souza. While the shooting of the film kick-started in Punjab, later the cast and the crew shot in Dubai, London and Mumbai. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.