Stree 2 surges ahead with record-breaking advance bookings

The buzz around Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s latest film, ‘Stree 2’, is reaching unprecedented levels as advance bookings for the horror-comedy have surged, setting new records in the industry.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the advance ticket sales for ‘Stree 2’ have been nothing short of explosive. Adarsh’s update reveals that the film is experiencing a “sensational” start with a rapid increase in pre-sales, indicating a blockbuster opening at the box office. The excitement is palpable, and the industry seems to be heaving a sigh of relief as a promising film looks set to revitalize cinema ticket sales.

ADVANCE BOOKING UPDATE: 'STREE 2' TICKET SALES ARE ON … The film industry can finally breathe a sigh of relief… #Stree2 is poised for a sensational start at the #BO… The pre-sales – which are growing rapidly by the hour – indicate a #Blockbuster start for this…

In a striking development, ‘Stree 2’ has outpaced other major films releasing around the same time in advance bookings. The film has already sold over 1.03 lakh tickets across the top three national chains – PVRINOX and Cinepolis. This impressive figure places ‘Stree 2’ ahead of Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’, which sold 72,000 and 65,000 tickets respectively in their first 38 hours of pre-sales. Both films eventually saw a total of around 3.08 lakh and 3.03 lakh tickets sold before their release.

‘Stree 2’’s strong pre-sale performance is reminiscent of the recent blockbuster ‘Animal’, which set a record by selling around 90,000 tickets during its advance booking period. With ‘Animal’ ultimately achieving a total of 4.56 lakh tickets sold, ‘Stree 2’ is on track to potentially surpass this figure, demonstrating the film’s strong market presence and anticipated popularity.

The film’s lead actress, Shraddha Kapoor, is a major draw for audiences. With nearly 90.9 million followers on Instagram, Kapoor’s star power and previous successes have fueled the buzz around ‘Stree 2’. Her role in the film is eagerly awaited, and her large fanbase is expected to drive significant box office traffic.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ continues the story from the hit original ‘Stree’, blending horror with comedy in a unique way that has captured the imagination of audiences. The film features an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi, all of whom add to the film’s appeal.

As ‘Stree 2’ prepares for its release on August 15, it will be competing for audience attention with other notable Independence Day releases, including John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’. Despite this competition, the early numbers suggest that ‘Stree 2’ is positioned for a successful debut, setting the stage for what could be one of the year’s biggest hits.

In summary, the advance bookings for ‘Stree 2’ are proving to be a game-changer, surpassing the figures of other major Bollywood releases and setting a high bar for upcoming films. With its impressive pre-sale numbers and Shraddha Kapoor’s star power, the film is ready to make a significant impact at the box office.