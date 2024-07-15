‘Stree 2’: Shraddha-Rajkumar’s horror comedy trailer to launch on THIS date

Fans of Maddock’s Supernatural Universe are eagerly counting down to the release of the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror-comedy ‘Stree.’ According to Bollywood Hungama, the trailer for the awaited film will be released on July 18. ‘Stree 2’ is set to premiere on Independence Day, entering into an intense box office competition with several other anticipated films releasing that day.

On June 25, Maddock Films shared a teaser for ‘Stree 2’ on Instagram, revealing little about the plot. The suspenseful teaser confirmed the return of the original cast members: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, as the town of Chanderi once again faces the formidable witch known as ‘Stree.’ Additionally, the teaser indicated that Tamannaah Bhatia would also be featured in the film, generating excitement among fans. Netizens are particularly curious about Shraddha Kapoor’s character, especially after the first film concluded with a cliffhanger that left her identity a mystery.

Previously, it was reported that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star Akshay Kumar, renowned for his impeccable comic timing, will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming film, adding to its comedic elements. A source close to the production revealed to Hindustan Times, “Yes, it’s true. Akshay has a cameo in the Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer. The makers believe his comedic timing is impeccable, and his presence, even for a few minutes, will elevate that particular sequence.”

Additionally, it has been reported that Varun Dhawan, who plays Bhediya in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, will also make a special appearance in the upcoming release. Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ will be the fifth installment of the franchise, co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

The original 2018 film centered on a mysterious witch named ‘Stree,’ who abducted men at night, leaving only their clothes behind. To end her reign of terror, the pivotal characters unite to free the town from her plague. With the success of its predecessor and the growing anticipation for the sequel, ‘Stree 2’ aims to achieve commercial success.

Slated for release on August 15, ‘Stree 2’ will face off at the box office against Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s ‘Vedaa.’