Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are set to share screen space after a decade in Sooryavanshi. Their fans are eagerly waiting for the duo’s reunion on the big screen. The film is already on floors and the actors have been treating their fans with glimpses from the sets of Sooryavanshi. Adding an extra dose of excitement, Katrina, on Monday took to her official Instagram handle to share another glimpse with Akshay and Rohit, leaving the fans swooning.

The actress shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with Rohit and Akshay. The actress can be seen donning a breezy blue saree as she holds Akshay’s hand and Rohit’s arm. The Khiladi can be seen sporting a cool look in a pale blue shirt with pants and sunnies while Rohit can be seen twinning with Katrina in a blue shirt and pants. Rohit too can be seen sporting cool sunglasses. The Sooryavanshi trio can be seen flaunting their widest smiles as they gear up for the film.

Alongside, Katrina penned a heartfelt note too. The actress wrote, “A perfect start to the year ….friends, laughs, smiles , onset ……. the best crew entire team , everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy , just how films should be made… see u in cinemas March 27th (sic).”

Meanwhile, Katrina had shared a glimpse of Sooryavanshi on December 25, 2019, and wished Merry Christmas. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020.