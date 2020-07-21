Amidst the ongoing debate over nepotism, class and industry bullying, B-town seems to have taken it to the next level. Kangana Ranaut who has been always vocal about such issues seems like she has call for trouble on your own, this time. In a recent interview, Kangana has claimed that Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker do not support her because they ‘have bills to pay’. Taking a jibe on it, Taapsee has given a big shout-out to her industry colleagues Richa and Swara.

On Monday, Taapsee took to her Twitter handle to react to Kangana’s statements and take a jibe at the “kind compassionate industry”.

Taapsee wrote, “Hi @RichaChadha @ReallySwara someone is really concerned about our bills n our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our ‘B grade’ struggle (Sic).”

After Taapsee and others lashed out at her for being called “B-grade actresses”, Kangana told Pinkvilla in an interview, “It is so sad. I do not know what to say because I have been in their place. People who come from outside, I have said it in my earlier interviews as well, we [outsiders] do not have the comfort of our parents’ houses. I am not Anil Kapoor or Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter. Or when you talk about Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu or Richa Chadha, I understand they have bills to pay for their house; everybody is not and doesn’t want to live the kind of life I aspire. So, I do understand where they’re coming from and there are a lot of pressures.”

Taapsee also reacted to Kangana calling her and Swara “chaaploos (sycophant)” and claiming to have paved a way for them in Bollywood. Sharing a clip from her recent television interview on Twitter, Taapsee wrote, “Now im getting confused. So is my existence coz of nepotism as mentioned earlier by her or coz of her. I need clarity coz I wanna be clear who I am grateful to “ a needy outsider wants to know! (sic)?”

She again replied to a tweet about Kangana’s “B-grade actresses” remark about her. She wrote, “Wow! That’s a compliment. If I could match Alia’s action I think I did well. And if we come for further classes do we just stick to acting or we have to learn the compassion also (sic).”

Taapsee also replied to a troll with a screenshot of Kangana’s reaction to Jiah Khan’s death. Kangana had told Indian Express, “Depression is a disease which should be treated like one. When a person chooses to take a step like that it is irrelevant what made them do it.” Comparing it to Kangana’s reaction on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, Taapsee wrote, “Get the inquiry started, request the police , CBI , FBI and every agency that can help unearth the truth. Also along side help us all unearth how the logic behind suicide, depression and the reason behind that changes when it’s Jia Khan to when it is SSR.”

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, this debate has been ongoing since then. There’s no denying that it has triggered many celebs which ultimately led to film industry divided into two halves.