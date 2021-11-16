From ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ to ‘Matsya Kaand’, Madhur Mittal’s long journey

Actor Madhu Mittal grabbed attention for his excellent performance in the Oscar-winning film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ after winning the dance show ‘Boogie Woogie’ and getting fame as a child actor in the TV series ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’.

It was naturally assumed that the actor will be seen in more films after this.

However, that is not the exact case. Madhur said, with web series like ‘High’ or the upcoming series ‘Matsya Kaand’, he is making his presence felt on-screen. He didn’t feel of any fear missing out about anything in the last two years.

Madhur explained in a conversation with IANS, “I think when your mind is engaged in creating something, it is only natural for us to enjoy that process, especially when you do it by choice. I shifted to LA post ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. I was growing up there in every possible way. I did two British TV series, with my friends over there, we formed a band, I wrote music, stories and tried to create content. Yes, I did not do any Bollywood film and that is why probably people thought I disappeared. But I was not…I was just doing my own thing.”

He went on adding, “I was born in Agra and at a young age, with my family, I shifted to Delhi. After staying there and when I was learning dance as a kid and had a promising career in dance, I started getting acting offers. I left dancing and started acting. Whatever projects I did were successful.”

“When I went to LA post ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, I did not face any problem of getting an audition call because the success of that film helped me to navigate my way. Then my family moved to Mumbai and another kind of struggle started…having said that I am happy the way things are working for me because exposure and different experience surely helped me to build my character as an individual.”

His past two works were ‘Kidnap and Ransom’ Series 2 and ‘Treasure Island’.

‘Matsya Kaand’, his upcoming show is directed by Ajay Bhuyan and also features Ravii Dubey, Ravi Kishan, Zoya Afroz, and Piyush Mishra.

The story of the show revolves around Matsya, a con artiste.

In order to share more details of his character, Madhur said, “My character’s name is Rajeshwar, he is often called Raju. He comes across as a super ‘jugaadu’ sweet guy but that is not all that he has to offer to the narrative. It is much more than that and since it is a thriller and mystery, I cannot disclose much!”

On November 18, the show is going to release on MX Player.

(With inputs from IANS)