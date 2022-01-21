Singing with Guru Randhawa, Lulia Vantur and Salman Khan, ‘Main Chala’ music video stars Pragya Jaiswal

‘Main Chala’, the upcoming romantic music video of superstar Salman Khan, was unveiled to his fans on Friday.

The music video, which is rumored to feature Khan and Telugu actor Pragya Jaiswal, is crooned by Lulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa. ‘Dabangg’ actor Aamir Khan shared details about the music video on his Twitter account. SK Films and T-Series are funding the video.

Khan wore several different looks in the first look teaser video, including a turban during a romantic scene with Pragya, who looked incredible in a saree.

‘Main Chala’ is written and composed by Shabbir Ahmed and directed by Shabina Khan and Gifty. On January 22, the video will be released.

(With inputs from ANI)