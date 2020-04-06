“Baby Doll” singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20, has been finally tested negative. As soon as the news broke, she was admitted to a Lucknow hospital where she was being treated for the novel Coronavirus. On Monday, Kanika was tested for the sixth time which turned out to be negative. The singer has now been discharged and is headed for home after three weeks of quarantine.

She was slammed for her negligence regarding the virus, hiding details of her travel and meeting people post her return to India, among other things. On Saturday, the singer was tested for the fifth time.

The doctors wanted to be sure about her health and decided to relive her only if she had two back-to-back negative test results. The test resulted in negative, giving a ray of hope to Kanika’s family.

While the singer has been discharged, she still has problems in her hand. Three FIRs have been filed against the singer under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow.

Kanika was the first Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus. On Monday, Chennai Express producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The celebrity daughter is reportedly admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for observation. She was tested positive for the virus on the evening of April 5.