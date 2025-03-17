Sikandar Naache: Salman and Rashmika’s sizzling chemistry steals the show!

Bollywood fans, brace yourselves! Salman Khan is back with a bang, and this time, he’s grooving to the beats of ‘Sikandar Naache’ from his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’. The teaser for the high-energy dance number dropped on Monday, and it’s already got the internet buzzing.

After setting the dance floor ablaze with ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ from ‘Kick’ (2014), Salman reunites with ace choreographer Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for this electrifying track. With Rashmika Mandanna by his side and a massive crowd of dancers flown in from Turkey, the teaser promises an epic visual treat.

Salman took to Instagram to share a sneak peek, captioning it, “Sikandar Naache song out tomorrow.” Well, the excitement is real!

Before ‘Sikandar Naache’, fans were already grooving to ‘Zohra Jabeen’, choreographed by the legendary Farah Khan. Reuniting with Salman after years, Farah called the experience “truly special,” adding, “One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother. Choreographing Salman after so long was a blast, and Rashmika was a delight to work with.”

And guess what? Farah knew the track would be a “smash hit” from day one. Well, she wasn’t wrong!

‘Sikandar’ marks Salman Khan’s much-awaited return to the silver screen after ‘Tiger 3’ in 2023. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

Set to release on March 31, just in time for Eid, ‘Sikandar’ promises action, drama, and some killer dance moves.

With ‘Sikandar Naache’ dropping tomorrow, fans can’t wait to see Salman’s signature swag and Rashmika’s graceful moves setting the screen on fire. If the teaser is anything to go by, this track is going to be the next chartbuster!

Eid 2025 just got a whole lot more exciting. Are you ready to groove with Sikandar?