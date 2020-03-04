After Marjaavan, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to come up with a new project. The actor will be seen essaying a double role in the Hindi remake of Thadam. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the film marks the directorial debut of Vardhan Ketkar. The film will hit the theatres on November 20, 2020.

Announcing the same on his official Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of him along with the producers and wrote, “Double trouble! Excited to be a part of this ultimate entertaining thriller, in association with @bhushankumar, @muradkhetani and @vk.See you at the movies on 20th November 2020 (sic).”

Sharing the same picture on Twitter, Bhushan Kumar wrote, “Elated to announce my next collaboration with @MuradKhetani starring @SidMalhotra. The film which is an action thriller inspired by true events is all set to go on floors this May and release on 20th November, 2020. #VardhanKetkar @Cine1Studios @TSeries (sic).”

Elated to announce my next collaboration with @MuradKhetani starring @SidMalhotra. The film which is an action thriller inspired by true events is all set to go on floors this May and release on 20th November, 2020.#VardhanKetkar @Cine1Studios @TSeries pic.twitter.com/TX5iDhhBnh — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 4, 2020

Thadam is a Tamil film that released in March 2019. It stars Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the murder of a young man. Confusion ensues when the key accused in the murder is found to have a look-alike.

Apart from the Thadam Hindi remake, Sidharth will also be seen in Shershaah. The actor plays the role of Army Officer and Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra in the film.