Sidharth Malhotra celebrates Kiara Advani’s birthday with sweet note

As Kiara Advani turned 32 on Wednesday, her husband and co-star Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to celebrate her special day with a heartfelt tribute. The ‘Shershaah’ duo has long been admired for their chemistry, and Sidharth’s latest post further cements their affectionate bond.

In his Instagram post, Sidharth shared a radiant photo of Kiara, who was decked out in a stunning white outfit against a backdrop of birthday decorations. The picture was accompanied by a touching message from Sidharth: “Happy Birthday Love, the pic says it all. You’re the kindest soul I know. Here’s to many more memories together.” The photo was paired with their wedding song ‘Ranjha,’ adding a personal and romantic touch.

Fans and celebrities alike flocked to social media to share their birthday wishes for Kiara. Shahid Kapoor, Kiara’s co-star from ‘Kabir Singh,’ shared a playful throwback video from their film set, captioning it, “To many more laughs and good times! Happy Birthday Kiara Advani.”

Advertisement

Other stars also joined the celebration. Bhumi Pednekar extended her wishes with a cheerful note: “Happy birthday Bro. Wishing you the bestest year.” Parineeti Chopra sent her love with a simple, “Happiest bday Kiara! Lots of love my girl.” Rakul Preet Singh added, “Happy Birthday Kiara. Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter, and endless success. Keep shining!!” Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty shared a striking picture of Kiara, writing, “Happy birthday. Love and happiness always!”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also joined in, posting beautiful snapshots from Kiara’s wedding festivities with a warm message: “Happy Birthday my dearest and Stunning always.”

Adding to the birthday festivities, the makers of Kiara’s upcoming film, ‘Game Changer,’ unveiled a vibrant new poster. The political thriller, in which Kiara stars opposite Ram Charan, is eagerly anticipated. The poster, released by Sri Venkateswara Creations, features Kiara in a glamorous outfit, similar to her look in the film’s first song, ‘Jaragandi.’ The caption read, “Team #GameChanger wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very Happy Birthday. Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts.”

In addition to ‘Game Changer,’ Kiara is set to appear in the YRF spy universe film ‘WAR 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, and she will also star in ‘Don 3’ with Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest she will be part of ‘Toxic,’ featuring Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It’s clear that Kiara’s year ahead is as promising as her birthday celebrations were heartfelt.