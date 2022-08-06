Shraddha Kapoor gets greeted by flowers from fans as she heads for a shoot

Shraddha Kapoor is truly the most grounded of the Film industry. She is Known for always being ready with a smile and for her down to earth personality, the actress is definitely a favourite for many! And as clearly shown with how often she hits the headlines and people’s social media feeds, she is also certainly a favourite of the paps.

Recently, Shraddha was spotted at Versova taking a jetty to Madh Island going for a brand shoot. A fan spotted the actress and greeted her with a flower bouquet in the most loving way. Her gesture towards the fan was so sweet and full of warmth and love.

This clearly shows how beautiful the diva is inside and out.

Today, the actress was snapped wearing a lovely salwar kameez with a flowery printed dupatta. She paired the look with simple sandals.

Must say the actress looked simple yet very ethnic.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has an interesting line up, as she is working with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan.